PhoneX (PXHI) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PhoneX to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PhoneX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX Competitors 245 1011 1823 76 2.55

Profitability

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 89.30%. Given PhoneX’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares PhoneX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -360.85% -90.10% -1.45%

Risk & Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 7.19 PhoneX Competitors $669.80 million $27.38 million 206.28

PhoneX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PhoneX competitors beat PhoneX on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

