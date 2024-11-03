State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $4,945,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $587,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

