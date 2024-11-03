abrdn plc Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

