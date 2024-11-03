JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,980,000 after acquiring an additional 471,991 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

