Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 259 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 826.6% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 31,482.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 255,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 254,377 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,264.5% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after acquiring an additional 280,800 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.