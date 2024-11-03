State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,362 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.