Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.54.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

