Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,082 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,638,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 22.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.75%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

