abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

