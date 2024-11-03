Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.18 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.