Sanjay Pandey Sells 35,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Sanjay Pandey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,500.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

