Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.