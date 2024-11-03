Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after buying an additional 655,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after buying an additional 2,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

