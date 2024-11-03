DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $601,000 Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CAE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in CAE by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CAE by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 224,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

