Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

