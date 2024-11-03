Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in FMC by 24.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

