Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

