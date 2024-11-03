14,462 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,462 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,811.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

