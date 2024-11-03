US Bancorp DE Purchases 898 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 4.36% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,424,000.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $103.05 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

