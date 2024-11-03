Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 42,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFFD opened at $20.36 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
