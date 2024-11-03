Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $210.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

