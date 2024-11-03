US Bancorp DE Buys 886 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

