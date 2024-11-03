Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3,988.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $40.15 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,088.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

