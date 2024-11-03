Oak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

