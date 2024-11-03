Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 463 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34.8% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 20,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 213,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

