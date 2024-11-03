Bank of New Hampshire Has $6.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

