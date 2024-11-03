Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.47 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

