MKT Advisors LLC Buys 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.2 %

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.47 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

