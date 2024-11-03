Prentice Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

