First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PFG opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

