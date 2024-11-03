Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,305 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLTO opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

