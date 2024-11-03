First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

