First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $522,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.