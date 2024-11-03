Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,098. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

