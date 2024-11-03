First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 225,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 4.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CGI by 34.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CGI by 8.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

GIB stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

