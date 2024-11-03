US Bancorp DE Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 11,610.3% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 176,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

