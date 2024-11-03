Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Decreased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

