HM Payson & Co. Sells 656 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

