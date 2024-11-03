J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.73.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

