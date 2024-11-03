iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

