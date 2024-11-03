US Bancorp DE Sells 7,023 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
