HM Payson & Co. Acquires 220 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 203.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $106,990,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.