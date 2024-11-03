TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after acquiring an additional 347,315 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 274,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

