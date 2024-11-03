Congress Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 113.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 77.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Report on DIOD

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.