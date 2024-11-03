Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

RCL opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $214.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

