Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

