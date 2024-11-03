New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.31 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

