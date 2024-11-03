New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.73 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Nordson worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average is $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $213.04 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

