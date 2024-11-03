New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.37 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $46,280,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.24 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

