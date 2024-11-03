New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,781 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLI opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,860 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

